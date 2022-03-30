Good afternoon, good people. It’s a Big Day today with cause for celebration, as we re-launch the good ship Brookfield-Knights to sail once more with high hopes for no more troubled waters.We’re back in business with energy restored and a great roster...(Scotland only) -... and more names to be added in the coming weeks.Very much looking forward to working with you all again. We'll be making contact in the coming days with news on various tours/ periods.Warmest best wishes for the future to one and all - Loudon© Richard Hawkins

