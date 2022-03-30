Brookfield-Knights agency back in business
Loudon Temple of the Brookfield-Knights agency, with its long experience of organising tours for artists in folk, jazz, blues, traditional, and related roots music (including old-time and bluegrass) announces:
Good afternoon, good people. It’s a Big Day today with cause for celebration, as we re-launch the good ship Brookfield-Knights to sail once more with high hopes for no more troubled waters.
We’re back in business with energy restored and a great roster...
3hattrio - Bronwynne Brent - Paddy Buchanan Band - Catfish Keith (Scotland only) - Steven Crawford & Spider Mackenzie - Cua - Michael Farkas - Firelight Trio - Gatehouse - Hoth Brothers - Rain Of Animals - Sam Reider & The Human Hands - Stereo Naked - The Hackles - Luke Winslow-King
... and more names to be added in the coming weeks.
Very much looking forward to working with you all again. We'll be making contact in the coming days with news on various tours/ periods.
Warmest best wishes for the future to one and all - Loudon
Links to websites and other information on the artists named above can be found on the Brookfield-Knights website (see also the agency's Facebook).
