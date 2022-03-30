Bluegrass Omagh 2022: lineup details
Bluegrass Omagh festival (Sat. 28 May-Sun. 29 May) is step-by-step getting its website operational, and at the time of writing this post, details of the lineup can now be seen. Links to websites and further artist details are on the lineup page (click on the band name where it appears in bold caps and lower case, NOT all in caps). Acts taking part are:
- The Slocan Ramblers (CAN)
- Seth Mulder & Midnight Run (USA)
- Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno (USA)
- Aaron Jonah Lewis (USA)
- The Often Herd (GB)
- The Fountaineers (GB)
- Long Way Home (NL/USA)
- Awkward Family Portraits (GB)
- Cup O' Joe (NI/USA)
- Rachel McCarthy, Jackie Rainey, and Katie Richardson (NI)
- No Oil Paintings (NI)
- Anthony Toner and the Doone Brothers (NI)
