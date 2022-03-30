30 March 2022

Bluegrass Omagh 2022: lineup details

This year's Bluegrass Omagh festival (Sat. 28 May-Sun. 29 May) is step-by-step getting its website operational, and at the time of writing this post, details of the lineup can now be seen. Links to websites and further artist details are on the lineup page (click on the band name where it appears in bold caps and lower case, NOT all in caps). Acts taking part are:
The fine Tennessee band Seth Mulder & Midnight Run were last in Ireland in January-February 2020. Their new single of the Rich Wilbur song 'My, my, my', recorded for their forthcoming album on Mountain Fever Records, is to be released tomorrow (Thurs. 31 Mar.). It can be heard on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.

