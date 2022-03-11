Bluegrass 43 (F) featured on Bluegrass Today
Bluegrass 43, who took a notable part in the 2019 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, are featured on Bluegrass Today in a major interview article by Lee Zimmerman, which includes four videos. And yes, their appearance at Westport is mentioned, part of the long catalogue of other bluegrass events at which they have played since the band first formed over forty years ago.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Europe, Festivals, Media, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home