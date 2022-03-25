25 March 2022

Billy Strings (USA) in Dublin, 9 Dec. 2022

This weekend (tomorrow and Sunday, 26-7 Mar.) the phenomenal young emerging guitarist, singer, songwriter, and bandleader Billy Strings (right) will be playing two sold-out shows in Islington Assembly Hall in London. At the end of this year he will be back on this side of the Atlantic for a tour in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, and Britain, with a show scheduled for Friday 9 December at The Academy, 57 Middle Abbey St., Dublin 1. Tickets should be available from 31 Mar.

