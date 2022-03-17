BGS presents St Patrick's Festival in New York, 17-19 Mar. 2022
Bluegrass Situation (BGS) online magazine is presenting today and the two following days (17-19 Mar.) a St Patrick's Festival at the Irish Arts Center at 726 11th Avenue, New York City. The festival opens with a 'Jam Night' featuring Jake Blount, Nic Gareiss, Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves, and special guests. Gareiss and de Groot have (separately) performed in Ireland, as has Tim Eriksen, who is also taking part in the festival.
For those who can't be there, here's a YouTube video of 'Paddy on the turnpike' in an unusual keychange version, played by the Minneapolis band Steam Machine, 'a midwest-based bluegrass-accompanied old-time-music project'.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: concerts, Dance, Festivals, Jams, Old-time, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home