Bluegrass Unlimited, the Mother of Bluegrass Magazines, pays special tribute to the late J.D. Crowe with articles by Thomas Adler on his career as musician and bandleader; by Dan Miller on his long friendship with Paul Williams; and by Derek Halsey, who compiled the memories of some of the best musicians in bluegrass. Other good things include Bill Conger's feature on Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, one of the last US bands to visit Ireland before the pandemic.
The 70th Bluegrass Unlimited weekly newsletter includes a Spotify playlist of forty-seven tracks from the recorded output of J.D. Crowe & the New South; and an archived article by Barry Silver, 'Curly Seckler - from Foggy Mountain to Southern Grass', published in 1979 when Curly had taken over as leader of the Southern Grass on the death of Lester Flatt.
*The Steep Canyon Rangers, definitely the last US band to play in Ireland before lockdown, announce their 'Free For All' open-air concert, to be held in Pack Square Park, Asheville, NC, on 7 May 2022, sponsored by the Oskar Blues Brewery.
*Nu-Blu, who toured Ireland in a trio configuration in the autumn of 2019, will be giving a special concert with the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation in Dallas, TX, this coming Friday, 18 March. More details are on the Foundation's website.
*Ken Perlman (USA), master of 'melodic clawhammer' banjo, sends a reminder of the next online live instructional banjo workshop in his 'Clawhammer Clinic' series, 'Playing Celtic reels with taste and authority, clawhammer style', this coming Monday (21 Mar.).
*To end with news of how good things come from J.D. Crowe even after his death, read John Curtis Goad's review on Bluegrass Today of the new album Crowe & Wasson.
