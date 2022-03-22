An Irish band at EWOB 2022
European World Of Bluegrass festival will again be held at Voorthuizen in the central Netherlands (as it was from 1999 to 2017), and in the new venue of De Eng. The running order of bands can be seen on the website, with the novel feature that instead of showing the names of the bands, their national flags are displayed. From this, one can see that a band from Ireland is scheduled to be on stage at 8.30 p.m. on Thursday 26 May, followed by a Czech band at 9.30. The BIB will be glad to learn who the Irish band may be!
