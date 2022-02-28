Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival 2022 - More acts announced
a month ago the organising team of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival announced eight of the international acts who will be performing at this year's LIVE event. Thanks to festival director Uri Kohen for this additional welcome news:
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival has just announced six more acts to their already amazing lineup.
- Cesar Benzoni will be joined by very special guests for the opening session of the festival.
- The Horsenecks, who are no strangers to the festival, will return as a duo and perform as one of the two acts on the Old Time concert bill.
- Local man and all-round superb folksinger/ songwriter Tony Reidy and multi-instrumentalist Seamie O'Dowd will play the Sunday night main concert - The Folky Thing.
- Dan Beimborn will host a mandolin workshop in association with Mandolin Cafe.
- To top it all off, we will see the return of two of the festival's favourites and the only acts to play each festival since 2007 - The Rocky Top String Band and Tim Rogers.
