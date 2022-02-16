We Banjo 3 begin US 'Spring Awakening Tour' next week
We Banjo 3, in their latest e-newsletter, announce to their many US admirers :
Since 2012, we've toured the US several times a year (with the exception of 2020 and 2021), playing to you our fans. While we've unfortunately had to postpone the start of our USA 'Spring Awakening Tour', we hope you'll join us on one of these upcoming dates starting soon.
Their online tour schedule shows dates in the States beginning on Thursday next week (24 Feb.). The band's 2022 calendars are still on sale at a special reduced price of $7.99,
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home