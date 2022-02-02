Victor Furtado on Deering Live, Thurs. 3 Feb. 2020
Deering Banjo Company announce that the featured artist on Deering Live this week will be the innovative young clawhammer player Victor Furtado (younger brother of Gina Furtado) who at the age of 20 won the 2019 Steve Martin Banjo Prize. In 2017 he had been interviewed by Mark Schatz for Banjo News Letter. More information is on the Deering blog. The interview can be seen on the Deering blog, on Deering Live, or on YouTube at midnight on Thursday 3 Feb.
