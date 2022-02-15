Tony Furtado on Deering Live, Wed. 16 Feb. 2022
Deering Banjos blog that Tony Furtado will be the featured musician interviewed on Deering Live - on Wednesday 16 Feb. (not Thursday, the usual day of the week for Deering Live interviews), at 11.00 p.m. Irish time. Tony Furtado's most recent album, Decembering, is sure to be discussed. A playlist of some of his recent recordings is also on the Deering blog. The interview can be viewed on Deering Live or on YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Interviews, Media, On the edge, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home