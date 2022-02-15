15 February 2022

Tony Furtado on Deering Live, Wed. 16 Feb. 2022

David Bandrowski announces on the Deering Banjos blog that Tony Furtado will be the featured musician interviewed on Deering Live - on Wednesday 16 Feb. (not Thursday, the usual day of the week for Deering Live interviews), at 11.00 p.m. Irish time. Tony Furtado's most recent album, Decembering, is sure to be discussed. A playlist of some of his recent recordings is also on the Deering blog. The interview can be viewed on Deering Live or on YouTube.

