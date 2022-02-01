Three recorded tributes to Tony Rice
Tony Rice on Christmas Day 2020, innumerable tributes have been paid to him and his exceptional achievements. Yesterday (31 Jan.) No Depression online magazine published Henry Carrigan's 'The stories (and the love) behind three Tony Rice tributes', a major review article on three recorded projects, two of which have already been briefly mentioned on the BIB.
Two YouTube recordings from Barry Waldrep and friends celebrate Tony Rice, a 21-track album released on Christmas Eve 2021, are included in the review, and a further two from the Punch Brothers' 11-track album Hell on Church Street. The third project is Dan Tyminski's 5-track One more time before you go. The title track was co-written with Josh Williams (who toured Ireland some years ago as a lanky teenage mandolin player with the Special Consensus).
© Richard Hawkins
