The Kody Norris Show - 2022 SPBGMA Entertainer of the Year
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival for forwarding the latest issue of the Rhinestone Reader, newsletter of the Kody Norris Show, who would have headlined the Westport festival of 2020 but for the pandemic.
The big news is that at last weekend's SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards, National Convention, and Band Championship, the Kody Norris Show won the Bluegrass Entertainer of the Year award and their fiddle player, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, won the Bluegrass Fiddle Performer of the Year award. The photo above (taken by Claire Ratliff of Laughing Penguin Publicity) shows the band with their trophies. More details are on the Rhinestone Reader. The band's Rebel album All suited up was released in April 2021. A complete list of SPBGMA 2022 award winners is on Bluegrass Today.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Awards, Festivals, National Associations, Recordings, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home