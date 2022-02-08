'Smilin'' from Cedar Hill
Mountain Fever Records announce the release today (8 Feb.) of a new single, 'Smilin', from Cedar Hill, the fine traditional bluegrass band from the Ozark region, led by Frank Ray (centre in the photo below). The band has made acclaimed appearances at Omagh bluegrass festivals, and Frank was inducted into the SPBGMA Preservation Hall of Greats in 2019. (The biographical article on him there is by C.J. Lewandowski of the Po' Ramblin' Boys.)
Frank's own words on the song and why he felt it needed to be recorded are quoted on the Bluegrass Situation website, where you can also hear the single on Soundcloud. More details are on the Mountain Fever press release and Cedar Hill's Facebook.
