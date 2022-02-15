Sam Amidon (USA) in Ireland, 2-6 Mar. 2022
Whelan's of Wexford St., Dublin 2, for the news that New York-based folksinger Sam Amidon will be in their Main Venue on 3 Mar. 2022 from 8.00 (doors open) to 10.30 p.m. Details are on the Whelan's event page. The show is part of a European tour that includes five dates in this island and eleven in Britain.
Sam Amidon's music, largely drawn from traditional sources, can be heard on Bandcamp; Whelan's supply a YouTube link to his version of Taj Mahal's 'Light rain blues'. His wife is English folksinger Beth Orton. Tonight (15 Feb.) Amidon is playing in Zurich, Switzerland, following with one show in Luxembourg and four in Belgium before coming to Ireland, where his full schedule is:
Wed. 2nd Mar.: The Black Gate, Galway, 8.00 p.m.
Thurs. 3rd: Whelan's, 25 Wexford St., Dublin 2, 8.00 p.m., €20
Fri. 4th: Connolly's of Leap, Co. Cork, 7.30 p.m.
Sat. 5th: The Duncairn, Belfast, 7.30 p.m.
Sun. 6th: Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, Co. Londonderry, 3.00 p.m.
Links for online booking are provided on Sam Amidon's website. Tickets (€20) for his Whelan's show (supported by Niamh Regan) can be bought here.
