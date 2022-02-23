23 February 2022

Picking and sliding from Black Mountain

Thanks to the Bluegrass Standard online magazine for an advertisement feature from the Black Mountain company, famous for their innovative thumb-pick design. The Black Mountain pick, usable both for flatpicking and fingerpicking, was the first to incorporate a hinge and a spring. The inventor, Cole McBride, has now brought out the steel Black Mountain® Slide Ring, which also incorporates a spring, making it possible to play slide guitar while retaining the use of all the fretting fingers. Prices are on the Black Mountain website; the Bluegrass Standard remains, as always, free.

