Pete Wernick recovering after heart attack
Pete Wernick, 'Dr Banjo' (seen above with his wife Joan, 'Nurse Banjo') suffered a heart attack on 1 February. The good news is that surgery on a blocked artery was accomplished, further treatment is in progress, and though he was still in intensive care when John Lawless's article on Bluegrass Today was posted, the overall prospects appear to be good. The episode, nonetheless, has naturally been traumatic.
Pete Wernick is known to many in this island from his performances here as a member of Hot Rize and with Joan as a duo, and as a bandleader and workshop teacher at the Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals earlier this century. He is also one of the most gifted writers, communicators, and organisers in bluegrass music. The BIB sends him and Joan every good wish for his complete and speedy recovery.
© Richard Hawkins
