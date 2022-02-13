New recordings from past visitors
Linda Lay from east Tennessee made a big impact in the 'Bluegrass on the Walls' events at Derry some years back, with her outstanding lead singing and the drive and tightness of her band Appalachian Trail. She has now released a new self-titled album on the Mountain Fever Records label. Further details are on the Mountain Fever press release, and samples of the album can be heard on Linda's website and Facebook.
*Matt Ruppert warmly reviews on No Depression The flowers that bloom in spring, the third album by the duo of Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert. The album - too varied to be easily described, but all founded on respect for old-time country music - can be heard and bought on Bandcamp and other platforms.
