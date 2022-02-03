Malpass Brothers to host NC festival in succession to Doyle Lawson
Malpass Brothers from North Carolina (who had won many fans at three successive Omagh bluegrass festivals before appearing at any US bluegrass festival) are taking over the role of presenting a festival at Denton, NC, the location of the Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Bluegrass Festival for forty-one years. John Lawless on Bluegrass Today reports that the Brothers have been a popular act on the Doyle Lawson festival for years, and Doyle is quoted as saying:
North Carolina loves their native sons, The Malpass Brothers, and everyone will love The Malpass Brothers Bluegrass and Country Music Fest at the Denton Farm Park in Denton, NC!
The festival will be held for the first time under the new name on 5-7 May 2022. More details are on Bluegrass Today.
