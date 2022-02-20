Latest news of past visitors
Special Consensus have toured in Ireland more often than any other visiting band, making many friends and fans here; so when their expected tour in early 2021 was cancelled by one of the peaks of the pandemic, and another tour planned for the start of this year fell victim to the latest set of restrictions, our acute sense of deprivation was understandable. How are they passing the time without us? The poster image (right) and this press release from the Sheri Clark Agency are examples of how Greg Cahill's tireless work is keeping them busy. See also the Special C. online tour schedule, at the end of which is this video as a bonus.
*Mandolinist Nick Dumas, who toured Ireland twice with the Special C., is the first artist on the roster of the new Nashville record label Skyline Records. More details are on Bluegrass Today.
*Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road have released a new single, 'Who's gonna tell the story', written by Mark Brinkman and David Stewart and recorded on the Pinecastle label. More details are on this Pinecastle press release, and the song - a tribute to bluegrass songwriters - can be heard on Bluegrass Today.
*Milan Miller, a noted bluegrass songwriter who has visited Ireland numerous times, released in 2020 'Walking home to Wexford', written with Tim O'Brien (see the BIB for 17 July 2020). Earlier this week he released a new single, 'Talking to myself', which can be heard on Bluegrass Today.
*Banjo master Jeff Scroggins, who toured here several times with his band Colorado and most recently with the Scroggdogs, is playing banjo with the award-winning Canadian band Jackson Hollow on their latest single, 'Shallow rivers', which can be seen and heard on the Mountain Fever Records press release and on YouTube.
*The International Bluegrass Music Association and its Trust Fund announce a special interactive Facebook Live event, 'The banjo legacy of J.D. Crowe', to be held on Saturday 5 March at 2.00 p.m. CT (8.00 p.m. GMT), featuring Bill Evans, Ron Block, and Ron Stewart. It can be viewed live on IBMA's Facebook Page, free to all, but donations are welcomed. 100% of donations made will benefit the IBMA Trust Fund.
*Del McCoury Band announce the release of their new album Almost proud, and also further additions to the already very impressive lineup for their four-day DelFest at the end of May this year. Their latest e-newsletter provides a list of links to recent media features and reviews about Del and the album.
