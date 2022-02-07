Ken Perlman online workshops, 28 Feb. and 21 Mar. 2020
Ken Perlman (USA), master of 'melodic clawhammer' banjo, announces that the next two online live instructional banjo workshops in his 'Clawhammer Clinic' series will be 'Harmonized scales: using 3rds & 6ths to spice up your clawhammer arrangements' on Mon. 28 Feb., and 'Playing Celtic reels with taste and authority, clawhammer style' on Mon. 21 Mar. The latter should be of special interest to players in this island. Tunes in this workshop will include 'The wind that shakes the barley', 'The black mill', 'Far from home', 'Drowsy Maggie', and 'High road to Linton'.
