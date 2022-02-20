Jake Xerxes Fussell (USA) picks favourites from Smithsonian Folkways recordings
27 Jan. to Jake Xerxes Fussell of North Carolina, who is on the bill for this year's Kilkenny Roots Festival (29 Apr.-2 May).
Smithsonian Folkways Recordings announce that he has prepared a 25-track Spotify playlist, of his favourites drawn from the very wide range of Folkways recordings of world music (including bluegrass and old-time music) for their 'People's Picks' series. A description is on the Smithsonian Folkways Facebook.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Festivals, Folk, Record companies, Visiting players, World music
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home