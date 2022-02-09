Cosmic banjo from Michael Johnathon
JWA Media PR agency for news of US folksinger Michael Johnathon, a disciple of Pete Seeger and host of the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour (which has featured some of our friends, such as the Special Consensus and Red Wine).
Michael Johnathon's new album Cosmic banjo features collaborations with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s John McEuen, New Grass Revival’s Sam Bush and John Cowan, Ronnie McCoury, Rob Ickes, Kentucky cellist Ben Sollee, and the Niles String Quartet. Full details are on the JWA Media digital press release, and music from the album can be heard on YouTube.
Jason also draws attention to the WoodSongs Tornado Relief Effort, organised by Michael and his WoodSongs community in response to the recent devastation wrought by tornados, from which Kentucky has suffered particularly badly (see also this article on Bluegrass Today last month).
