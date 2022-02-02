'Bed of snow' from Chris Jones & the Night Drivers
Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (right), who have had one-and-a-half tours in Ireland in 2018 and '19 (the 2018 tour was halved by snowfall) have had a video single released by the Mountain Home Music Company from their current album Make each second last.
The song, 'Bed of snow', co-written by Chris with Thomm Jutz, is about the hope that lies under the snow (which in northern Alberta, where Chris lives, is a fact of life for half the year), a metaphor for recovery after the pandemic. More details are on Bluegrass Today, where you can see the video (also on YouTube). The informal photo above shows (l-r) Chris, Marshall Wilborn, Grace van 't Hof, and Mark Stoffel.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Record companies, Video, Visiting bands, Weather
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home