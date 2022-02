*

*

The Bluegrass Situation (BGS) online magazine has an ongoing series under the title 'BGS top 50 moments'. The second in the series , compiled by BGS staff, introduces a special behind-the-scenes sound-check video from 2013, featuring Sam Bush and Del McCoury , longtime friends who were then touring as a duo. The four-and-a-half minute video, which can also be seen on YouTube , includes a brief snatch of Del playing 5-string banjo, which he had rarely done in public in the previous fifty years. The BGS staff write that hebut this needs clarification. Del had played banjo with several groups before Monroe heard him play in February 1963 and offered him a job. He had not, however, joined the Blue Grass Boys before Monroe heard Bill Keith and offereda job as well. The two of them auditioned together on 15 March 1963 and, as Keith later put it, 'it was clear to all of us that Del could play guitar much better than I, and I believe I had the edge in banjo playing.' So when they both went on stage for the first time with Monroe, Keith was the banjo player. (Tom Ewing,(2018), pp 251-4).Banjo Hangout's video section includes a thirteen-minute video by(also on YouTube ), 'Five great banjo players we lost in 2021' -, and- giving a deeper appreciation of their contribution to banjo history.Bluegrass Today began last month a series entitled 'My favorite J.D. Crowe lick' (see the BIB for 17 Jan.) - Eddie Collins posted in Oct. 2020 on YouTube a nine-minute video, '15 cool J.D. Crowe licks' , including tablature for each lick.The Fretboard Journal editorhas conducted a half-hour podcast interview with Chris Eldridge , guitarist of Punch Brothers , on the making of their albumas a tribute to© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Commemoration, History, Instruction, Interviews, Video