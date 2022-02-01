Alfi in concert at Celtic Connections, 4 Feb. 2020
Alfi (right), who combine traditional Irish and Appalachian music and song with harp, 5-string banjo, and uilleann pipes, will be taking part in a live concert this coming Friday (4 Feb.) at 7.30 p.m. in the Mackintosh Church, 870 Garscube Road, Glasgow, Scotland, as part of this year's Celtic Connections festival. Also featured in the concert are the Scottish quartet Westward the Light (fiddle, viola, guitar, and piano). Tickets are £15.40; this includes a booking fee.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Bands, Britain, Festivals, Fusions, Irish music, Old-time
