2022 Crossover Festival (GB) workshop details
Crossover Festival (29 Apr.-2 May), in an accessible part of England for visitors from Ireland, issue their third newsletter of 2022, with details of their extensive workshop programme; more classes are being planned. The tutors (see image above) are outstanding pickers from Britain, the USA, and Europe; and all workshops are included in the price of a weekend ticket. The newsletter also presents news and videos from some of the artists on the bill, including Sapphire Storm (see the BIB for 9 Feb.) and the Foreign Landers.
