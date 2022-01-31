After two years of an online event, we at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival are looking forward to welcoming you all back to Westport, Co. Mayo, Ireland for a live and in-person festival.We are delighted to unveil some of the acts that will appear at this year’s festival. More acts are to be added soon and tickets will go on sale in the next couple of weeks.

Labels: Bands, Festivals, Visiting bands