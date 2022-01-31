Westport 2022 LIVE - first lineup details
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival for this welcome news:
After two years of an online event, we at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival are looking forward to welcoming you all back to Westport, Co. Mayo, Ireland for a live and in-person festival.
We are delighted to unveil some of the acts that will appear at this year’s festival. More acts are to be added soon and tickets will go on sale in the next couple of weeks.
Band websites:
- Henhouse Prowlers (USA)
- SLO County Stumblers (USA)
- Stillhouse Junkies (USA)
- CornMaiz Stringband (USA)
- Johnny & The Yooahoos (D)
- The Jumper Cables (CZ)
- Yonder Boys (USA/AUS/CHL)
- Long Way Home Duo (NL/USA)
