We Banjo 3 launch spring 2022 'Awakening Tour'
We Banjo 3, originators of 'Celtgrass', announce in their latest e-newsletter that their 2022 Spring 'Awakening Tour', a run of over twenty shows in the USA, will begin on 15 Jan. in Frederick, MD; continue through the Northeast, California, and Arizona; and return to the East Coast and Midwest, concluding in Cincinnati, OH on 2 March. This year will be the band’s tenth year together, and the 'Awakening Tour' marks this epoch with special tours and performances, new music releases, and more. They announce:
We hope you'll join us on one of these dates to reflect on what’s been, celebrate what’s ahead, and honour life’s always evolving and ever-renewing rhythms.
Tickets can be bought here. We Banjo 3 are also partnering with IrishCentral.com in its Irish Heritage Tree project, aimed principally at the Irish diaspora.
© Richard Hawkins
