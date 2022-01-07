Walton's of Dublin celebrate centenary
Waltons music stores (familiar to innumerable pickers in Ireland) are this year celebrating one hundred years as an independent Irish family-run business.
The firm was founded by Martin Walton, a veteran of the 1916 rising and war of independence, who is seen (extreme right, with beard) in the above photo of the camp orchestra in Ballykinlar internment camp. As well as selling instruments, music books, recordings, strings, sound gear, and other accessories, Waltons have presented music teaching courses and radio programmes (with the slogan 'If you feel like singing... do sing an Irish song'), and issued records on their own Glenside label that included the 1961 release 'Katie Daly', written and recorded by 'Eamon O'Shea' (Herman Weight), which was covered the following year by the Bluegrass Playboys from Kentucky and became a bluegrass standard (see the BIB for 28 Aug. 2019).
Waltons' former central Dublin shops in North Frederick Street and Great George's Street are now occupied by other businesses, but all their activities continue at Waltons Blanchardstown (photo below) in the Blanchardstown Centre, Dublin 15. The centenary year will be celebrated by events to be announced on the Waltons website and social media.
