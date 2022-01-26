26 January 2022

US mandolinist to visit Donegal, July 2022

Thanks to John A. Eisenhauer, who sends this news from the Pacific North-West of the USA:

I am a mando player from Bainbridge Island, WA (near Seattle) in the USA. I’ll be in Donegal for 2 weeks in July and am looking for a mando to play and folks to play with.

I am happy to play bluegrass or trad from either continent, and can also hold my own on guitar or tenor. Hoping for a warm invitation or an introduction!

John can be contacted by e-mail.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 11:59 am   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home