I am a mando player from Bainbridge Island, WA (near Seattle) in the USA. I’ll be in Donegal for 2 weeks in July and am looking for a mando to play and folks to play with.I am happy to play bluegrass or trad from either continent, and can also hold my own on guitar or tenor. Hoping for a warm invitation or an introduction!© Richard Hawkins

