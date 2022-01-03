Suwanee Banjo Camp (10-13 Mar. 2022) goes online
Ken Perlman, godfather of 'melodic clawhammer banjo', sends the important news that the next Suwanee Banjo Camp (10-13 Mar.)
has just moved online for 2022 due to Covid concerns. We will offer three levels of instruction in both old-time and bluegrass banjo, and full programs in fiddle, guitar, and mandolin. Faculty-led jams and a faculty concert are also part of the deal.
Full details of the Camp, together with facilities for registering, are on its website. Registration for places in the Midwest Banjo Camp (2-5 June 2022) should be open soon. Ken also sends a reminder that the next two Zoom lessons in his present season of banjo 'clinics' are on 'Melodic fingering shapes in double-C and G modal tunings' (Mon. 10 Jan.) and 'The real Round Peak: Learn tune versions by Fred Cockerham, Kyle Creed & others' (Mon. 31 Jan.).
