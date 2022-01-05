Steve Kaufman: 2022 online lessons and Acoustic Kamps programme
Steve Kaufman (photo below) announces that the seventh year of his online group lessons on Zoom begins next week (10 Jan.), with a choice of eight different classes a week. You can register for them here.
Also available is the complete brochure for Steve's 26th Acoustic Kamps: Old-Time and Traditional Week (12-18 June) and Bluegrass Week (19-25 June) in Maryville, TN.
Labels: Instruction, Visiting players, Workshops
