April Verch (CAN) sends a reminder of the special new step-dance project she has prepared with UK dancer Simon Harmer: their 'Steps from the heart' presentation, performance, and workshop, which is the culmination of a year of collaboration, celebrating two of their greatest influences, the Ottawa Valley’s Donnie Gilchrist and Alex Woodcock of England. April writes:
We have researched their lives, careers, and steps and compiled that information to share. We've also developed a set of new steps inspired by them and choreographed a new routine together (all via the world wide web!)
The presentation and performance premiere, lasting from 75 to 90 minutes, will be on Saturday 8 Jan. 2022; the workshop (60-75 minutes) will be on Sunday 9 Jan. Both events will be live on Zoom, starting at 11.00 a.m. EST/4.00 p.m. UK time. Tickets are on a 'name your price' basis. As well as dancers who wish to take part in the workshop, anyone who wants to enjoy watching is also welcome. Much more information, together with online booking, is here.
