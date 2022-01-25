Sonny Osborne and Alan Munde for American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame
This will not be news to many, as Bluegrass Today reported it nearly two weeks ago, after the American Banjo Museum announced that the 2022 inductions into its Hall of Fame will include Sonny Osborne (left above) and Alan Munde (right above). Alan Munde and New Orleans jazz tenor-banjo player Don Vappie, who will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, were both recipients of the 2021 Steve Martin Banjo Prize (see the BIB for 6 Oct. 2021). The inductions will be offically conferred in the Museum's Hall of Fame Celebration during this year's Banjo Fest (22-4 Sept.).
© Richard Hawkins
