Some more good things from BU
61st weekly newsletter issued by Bluegrass Unlimited magazine (BU) includes a podcast interview with master fiddler Glen Duncan, talking about his musical career and friendship with the Osborne Brothers and time spent with Bill Monroe and Earl Scruggs. Glen Duncan is also the subject of a 1993 article by Mike Drudge from the BU archives.
The special series of articles on Bill Emerson resumes with Dan Miller's account of Emerson's decision at the age of 35 to join the US Navy, where he became director of the USN bluegrass-and-country band Country Current. The image above shows the cover of the January 2022 issue of BU.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: History, Interviews, Media
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home