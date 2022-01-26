Ryan Cavanaugh on Deering Live, Thurs. 27 Jan. 2022
Ryan Cavanaugh is the latest banjo-player to be featured on Deering Live, where he will appear at 11.00 p.m. (Irish time) on Thursday 27 January to be interviewed by Deering's David Bandrowski and to talk about and demonstrate chord playing in genres outside bluegrass - starting with New Orleans jazz and moving through swing, bebop, modal jazz, fusion, funk, and rock. The interview can be watched on Deering Live or on YouTube.
Have a look also at the Deering Banjo Company blog, which includes an eight-tune playlist and a YouTube video with examples of Ryan Cavanaugh's music. He will be playing a Deering Tenbrooks Legacy 5-string; the catalogue page for this banjo includes a further video of his playing, with Mike Witcher on dobro.
Labels: Banjo, Fusions, Interviews, Jazz, On the edge, Over the edge
