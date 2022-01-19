Pokey LaFarge (USA) in Ireland, 23-26 Mar. 2022
Cabin Sessions musical community for drawing attention to three shows in Ireland two months from now by US singer/ songwriter Pokey LaFarge (Andrew Heissler). In mid March he is scheduled to play four dates in Britain, followed by the following dates in Ireland:
Wed. 23rd Mar.: Empire Music Hall, Belfast, 7.30 p.m.
Thurs. 24th: Whelans, Wexford St., Dublin, 8.30 p.m.
Sat. 26th: Rosin Dubh, Galway city, 8.00 p.m.
Tickets are now available for these shows. Pokey La Farge (see the BIB for 3 July 2014) has played several times in Ireland with his band the South City Three. Bill Monroe and Jimmie Rodgers are among the influences on his music, which has been described as 'a mix of Americana, early jazz, ragtime for string instruments, country blues, Western swing, Vaudeville, and Appalachian folk'. Some of his recent recordings have featured more elaborate instrumentation.
