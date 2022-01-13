More news of past visitors
Rodney Dillard and his band The Dillards will be performing live at the Bluegrass Music Hall Of Fame and Museum in Owensboro, KY, this coming Saturday (15 Jan.). The show starts at 7.00 p.m. local time, and tickets are $25. Rodney is the only surviving member of the original Dillards, who were inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2009. They played in Dublin - we think in Whelan's, during the 1970a or '80s. Does any BIB reader remember the show?
*Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers will be hosting the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival at the Roberts Convention Center in Wilmington, OH, on 24-26 March, with a stellar lineup of traditional bluegrass and Americana. The festival name perpetuates the powerful combination of the book Industrial strength bluegrass: southwestern Ohio's musical legacy (edited by Fred Bartenstein and Curtis W. Ellison, published by the University of Illinois Press) and the album under the same title (issued by Smithsonian Folkways), both of which appeared last year. The album won the Album of the Year award at the 2021 IBMA World Of Bluegrass.
*The Fretboard Journal announces that the good things in its 49th issue include a feature on the John Reischman tune 'Salt spring', which has become a classic. On the magazine's website, its Podcast 352 is an hour-long tribute to the late J.D. Crowe by his 'friend, student, and collaborator', Bill Evans (on right in photo below).
