62nd weekly newsletter issued by Bluegrass Unlimited magazine (BU) includes a podcast interview with master fiddler Blaine Sprouse of West Virginia, together with a reissue from the archives of a 1988 BU article about him by Wayne W. Daniel. His professional career included playing fiddle for Jimmy Martin, Butch Robins's The Bluegrass Band, the Osborne Brothers, and Peter Rowan.
The ninth article in the special series by Dan Miller on Bill Emerson covers the music he performed and recorded while in the US Navy (1973-93), but with bands and artists who were outside the military, as well as making his own solo recordings. His work in this period adds up to an impressive catalogue in itself. In 1984 he was inducted into the Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame.
