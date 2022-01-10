Mandolin Cafe endorses the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival
17 December - thanks to Uri Kohen, head of the organising team of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival in Co. Mayo, for this news:
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival are honoured and delighted to announce yet another endorsement from a major organisation.
Mandolin Cafe, one of the world’s leading websites for everything mandolin-related, has recognised the festival’s contribution to preserve and promote the unique sound and musical variety of the instrument.
In 2022, the festival will host a mandolin workshop where bands from different parts of the world will showcase both their own styles and sounds of the mandolin.
Mandolin Cafe’s recognition of our work is a huge stamp of approval and one that we will cherish; we look forward to continuing this partnership into the future.
© Richard Hawkins
