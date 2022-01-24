La Roche 2022 (3-7 Aug.) - lineup and complete schedule announced
European Bluegrass Music Association Facebook for the news that the lineup and full programme schedule for this year's La Roche Bluegrass Festival, on the edge of the French Alps, can now be seen online. At the top of the bill are Missy Raines & Allegheny (see the BIB of 21 Jan.), among half-a-dozen US acts and some of the cream of bluegrass bands from all parts of Europe.
La Roche (as its website proudly claims) is the largest festival in Europe dedicated exclusively to bluegrass music and all concerts are completely free of admission charges.
© Richard Hawkins
