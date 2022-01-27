Kilkenny Roots Festival, 29 Apr.-2 May 2022
Smithwick's Kilkenny Roots Festival ('by now a national institution and an international buzz-phrase among the Americana / Roots movement', as stated at the head of its Facebook) will be held on the long weekend Fri. 29 Apr.-Mon. 2 May. Tickets can now be bought for many of the concerts: see the Festival's latest e-newsletter.
Most of the Americana acts announced so far could be loosely labelled as honky-tonk, country rock, or singer/ songwriter. The artist most directly involved with American traditional rural music is the 'new old-time' guitarist and singer Jake Xerxes Fussell of Durham, NC, born in GA, whose father introduced him to documenting traditional culture; he has since worked with distinguished folklorists and musicians. The most comprehensive biographical account of him is on the Festival website, where there is also a video of his song 'Jump for joy' and audio of 'Raggy Levy'. He is scheduled to play in Ryan's Bar; on Sat. 30 Apr. at 7.00 p.m., and on Sun. 1 May at 2.00 p.m. His tour schedule also lists the following dates in Ireland (part of a European tour):
Tues. 3rd May: Bello Bar, Portobello Harbour, Dublin 8, 7.00 p.m.
Wed. 4th: Cathedral Quarter, 109-113 Royal Ave., Belfast, 7.00 p.m.
