Ken Perlman on Deering Live tonight (13 Jan. 2022)
Ken Perlman will tonight (13 Jan.) be featured on Deering Live, which introduces him as follows:
As well as touring throughout most of the English-speaking world, Ken is a recording artist, a banjo camp director, and author of multiple widely used banjo instructional books. His latest recording is called Frails & frolics, while his latest instruction book is named Appalachian fiddle tunes for clawhammer banjo (Mel Bay Publications).
The interview-plus-musical-illustrations will begin at 10.00 p.m. Irish time, and can be watched on Deering Live or YouTube.
