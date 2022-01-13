13 January 2022

Ken Perlman on Deering Live tonight (13 Jan. 2022)

As reported on the BIB two days ago, Ken Perlman will tonight (13 Jan.) be featured on Deering Live, which introduces him as follows:

As well as touring throughout most of the English-speaking world, Ken is a recording artist, a banjo camp director, and author of multiple widely used banjo instructional books. His latest recording is called Frails & frolics, while his latest instruction book is named Appalachian fiddle tunes for clawhammer banjo (Mel Bay Publications).

The interview-plus-musical-illustrations will begin at 10.00 p.m. Irish time, and can be watched on Deering Live or YouTube.

