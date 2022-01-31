George Winn, 1933-2022
Bluegrass Today includes reminiscences by those who knew George Winn, a discography, and five YouTube videos from recordings or live shows.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: People
THE source for news of bluegrass and old-time music events in Ireland - and moreThe Bluegrass Ireland Blog (BIB) publishes news received, and adds new features whenever they come to mind. Send in news or queries by e-mail, please; we can't send a direct reply to a comment on a post. The BIB does not do reviews or accept posts with 'marketing messages'. Thinking of touring in Ireland? Look at the BIB's THINKING OF TOURING IN IRELAND? page.
Bluegrass Today includes reminiscences by those who knew George Winn, a discography, and five YouTube videos from recordings or live shows.
Labels: People
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home