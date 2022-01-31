31 January 2022

George Winn, 1933-2022

The BOB learns with regret of the death of George Winn of Virginia, singer, songwriter, mandolinist, bandleader, businessman, and luthier, who died eight days ago (Sun. 23 Jan.) at the age of 88. He was a dedicated disciple of Bill Monroe, but - as shown by his many original compositions - by no means a mere copyist. He and his band, the Bluegrass Partners, which he first formed in 1952, remained actively performing and recording for decades. The image above is from their 1971 album George Winn and the Bluegrass Partners go where the action is, reflecting the many shows they had played entertaining US servicemen at bases around the world. Richard Thompson's obituary on Bluegrass Today includes reminiscences by those who knew George Winn, a discography, and five YouTube videos from recordings or live shows.

