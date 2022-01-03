Foreign Landers at Earl Scruggs Center, 2 Apr. 2022
Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC, announces its programme of events in 2022, including the monthly Center Stage Concert series. For the 2 April concert in the series, the scheduled artists are the Foreign Landers duo (below): David Benedict, formerly of Mile Twelve, and Tabitha Agnew Benedict of Cup O' Joe and Midnight Skyracer. Tickets for this and other concerts in the series, up as far as August, are on sale now.
