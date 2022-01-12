Danny Burns: 'Mercenary song' video with Steve Earle
Bonfire Music Group for the news that Danny Burns (who was touring and performing in Ireland shortly before the first lockdown took effect) has just had a new single/ video released, featuring Grammy-winning legend Steve Earle. The single, 'Mercenary song', is from Danny’s latest EP, Hurricane. Kyle adds:
The video was shot and directed by Jim Wright, who has done music videos for tons of top country artists like Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, etc. They filmed it at the Dead Rabbit in NYC, which was awarded 'World’s Best Bar' in 2016. The track features Mike Guerra on accordion (of the Mavericks), Colin Farrell (of Lunasa), Byron House on bass, and Steve playing bouzouki.
The ensemble sound can be considered (with acknowledgements to We Banjo 3) as belonging to the 'Celtgrass' genre:
Danny Burns is also on Facebook. More details of him are on the Bonfire Music Group website, which also has a playlist of the tracks on Hurricane.
