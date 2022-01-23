Crossover Festival (GB): lineup video and other news
Crossover Festival of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana music (and dance) in England (see the BIB for 17 Jan.) send their second newsletter for 2022, which includes an eight-minute video (also on YouTube) with clips of performances by all the artists on the bill.
David Benedict (USA) of the Foreign Landers will be giving mandolin workshops, with instructors of similar calibre on other instruments. The Crossover Festival is scheduled for 29 Apr.-2 May; tickets are now on sale at the Festival website, which also has an FAQ page.
