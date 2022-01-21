21 January 2022

Colton Crawford interviewed on the Deering blog

The Deering Banjo Company blog features an interview with Colton Crawford, banjo player for The Dead South, a Canadian folk-rock/ alt-bluegrass band who are making a considerable name for themselves. The brief video is supplemented by a ten-track playlist of songs selected from their four albums and other recordings.

The Deering blog also features a nineteen-track playlist of Deering's favourite banjo recordings of 2021.

12:06 am

