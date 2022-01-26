Celtic Connections 2022: latest news
Celtic Connections, 'the UK's premier celebration of Celtic music', announce that this year's event in Glasgow, Scotland, is continuing to 6 February, with over sixty vibrant live shows on offer.
Acts in the 'Americana' section of the programme have suffered from the continuing pandemic, and cancellations include the Lonesome Ace Stringband, Aoife O'Donovan, and Rachel Baiman with Cahalen Morrison. However, the Transatlantic Sessions on 4 and 6 Feb., Heidi Talbot & Dirk Powell with Kim Carnie on 5 Feb., and The Dead South on 21 Mar. are all still shown as going ahead.
